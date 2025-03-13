Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,899,143 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 10,423,067 shares.The stock last traded at $11.08 and had previously closed at $10.86.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Silver Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,171,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,256,000 after buying an additional 2,296,233 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,645,000 after purchasing an additional 148,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,348,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,432,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 149,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,163,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,882,000 after acquiring an additional 549,862 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

