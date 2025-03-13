Staked TRX (STRX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $127.72 Million

Staked TRX (STRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. Staked TRX has a total market capitalization of $127.72 million and $22.54 million worth of Staked TRX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Staked TRX has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Staked TRX token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,014.86 or 0.99955605 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82,705.48 or 0.99583087 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Staked TRX

Staked TRX’s total supply is 486,163,596 tokens. Staked TRX’s official Twitter account is @defi_just. The official website for Staked TRX is app.justlend.org.

Buying and Selling Staked TRX

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked TRX (STRX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. Staked TRX has a current supply of 486,163,595.79. The last known price of Staked TRX is 0.26268653 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $16,599,925.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.justlend.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked TRX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staked TRX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Staked TRX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

