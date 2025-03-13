Standard Chartered (SCBFF) versus Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Standard Chartered (OTC:SCBFF – Get Free Report) is one of 182 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Standard Chartered to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Standard Chartered pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 32.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $37.48 billion $3.47 billion 10.59 Standard Chartered Competitors $163.51 billion $1.81 billion 11.84

This table compares Standard Chartered and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Standard Chartered’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Standard Chartered. Standard Chartered is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Standard Chartered has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered’s competitors have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered 10.92% 9.49% 0.58% Standard Chartered Competitors 15.01% 9.56% 0.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Standard Chartered and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 0 0 0 1 4.00 Standard Chartered Competitors 1596 8926 7402 310 2.35

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 17.62%. Given Standard Chartered’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Chartered has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Standard Chartered competitors beat Standard Chartered on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures. It offers retail products, such as deposits, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advice; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products. The company provides financial markets products and services that comprise project and export financing; debt capital markets and leveraged financing; financing and securities services; sales and structuring; macro, commodities, and credit trading; and market research services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. It serves financial institutions, governments, banks, investors, corporations, small to medium-sized businesses, and individuals. Standard Chartered PLC was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.