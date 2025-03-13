Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,121,000 after buying an additional 24,476,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,059,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,989,000 after buying an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,510,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,902,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $130.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.43 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

