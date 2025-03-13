StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

