StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Trading Up 1.7 %
ARKR opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.99. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.76.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%.
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
