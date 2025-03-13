StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EKSO. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of EKSO opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 83.09% and a negative net margin of 62.95%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

