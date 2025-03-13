STV Group (LON:STVG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165.75 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 168.50 ($2.18), with a volume of 289124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179 ($2.32).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14,440.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 196.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 221.87.

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 29 ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. STV Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STV Group plc will post 30.3860523 EPS for the current year.

STV is Scotland’s home of news, entertainment and drama, serving audiences with quality content on air, online and on demand.

STV’s broadcast channel reaches 2.8 million viewers each month, while rapidly growing, free streaming service STV Player, features a library of premium content and is available on all major platforms across the UK.

