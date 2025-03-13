Summit X LLC Buys 249 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

SMH stock opened at $220.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.82 and a 200-day moving average of $244.69. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.44 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

