Summit X LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,392,000 after buying an additional 7,646,591 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,993,000 after buying an additional 5,886,366 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after buying an additional 5,666,068 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,146,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,579 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

