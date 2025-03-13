Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $145.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.54 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Superior Group of Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.820 EPS.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

SGC opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

