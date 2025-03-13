Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Marissa Brittenham Sells 3,156 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) insider Marissa Brittenham sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $76,028.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,498.72. The trade was a 4.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SGRY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 819,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,027. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.09 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,662,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 998,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 309,481 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

