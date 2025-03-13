Swiss National Bank Has $483.65 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Texas Instruments worth $483,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.70 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.16 and a 200-day moving average of $196.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.