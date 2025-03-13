Swiss National Bank Sells 240,200 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,341,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 240,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Uber Technologies worth $322,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.59. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.