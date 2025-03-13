Swiss National Bank Sells 34,600 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Trane Technologies worth $235,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 743,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 567,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Barclays cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Melius lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.69.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total value of $313,099.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,818,050.22. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $339.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $285.62 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.02 and a 200-day moving average of $380.11.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

