T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $6.80.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

