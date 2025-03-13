Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.99% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TALO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.
Talos Energy Stock Performance
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 113.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 787.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
