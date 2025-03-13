Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Target were worth $18,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Target by 8.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 241,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $1,247,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 249.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $107.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $107.02 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.