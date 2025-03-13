Telemark Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up about 1.4% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 73,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,612,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.5 %

VRT opened at $85.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.