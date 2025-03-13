Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TLS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Telos from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of TLS opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Telos has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Telos by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 198,676 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telos by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 839,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 186,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Telos by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 18,956 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,665,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telos by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

