TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.78 and last traded at C$3.79, with a volume of 212249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.87.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$740.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.14.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc is a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions. Its clients include companies across several verticals, including Tech and Games, Communications and Media, eCommerce and FinTech, Healthcare and Travel and Hospitality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.