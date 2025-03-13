Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Temenos Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.90.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

