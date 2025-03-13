Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Temenos Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.90.
About Temenos
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.