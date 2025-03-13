Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.95. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $82.98 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,947.08. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

