Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 3.0 %

TBNK opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $73.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

