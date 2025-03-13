Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Trading 5.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.42. 2,816,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 12,575,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. Bank of America cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,950. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 135.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,755,000 after buying an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

