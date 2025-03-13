TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.31 and last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 4876845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.26 and a beta of 2.30.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $343,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 670,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,313,443.28. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 460.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

