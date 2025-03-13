Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.86 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 57.35 ($0.74). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 58.73 ($0.76), with a volume of 525,177 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.75. The company has a market capitalization of £212.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. Tharisa’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

Tharisa Plc is an integrated resource group, dual listed in London and Johannesburg and produces platinum group metals and chrome concentrates from the Tharisa mine in South Africa. Uniquely positioned through its vertical structure incorporating processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales and logistics, Tharisa is a low cost producer, using technology and innovation to maximise stakeholder returns through exploitation of mineral resources in a responsible manner.

