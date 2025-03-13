The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5125 per share on Thursday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 34.2% increase from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.38.
The Bidvest Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDVSY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. The Bidvest Group has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $34.55.
About The Bidvest Group
