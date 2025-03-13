The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,472 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.8% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.34% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $90,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, January 31st. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.29 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -71.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $156,645.99. This trade represents a 41.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

