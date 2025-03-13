The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the February 13th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The Sage Group Price Performance
Shares of SGPYY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.34. 27,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09.
The Sage Group Company Profile
