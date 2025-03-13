The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the February 13th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Sage Group Price Performance

Shares of SGPYY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.34. 27,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

