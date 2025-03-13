Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 823,710 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1,852.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 823,710 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $65,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,750,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,013,000 after acquiring an additional 134,539 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,081,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,018,000 after acquiring an additional 209,174 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after buying an additional 888,764 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,073,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,751,000 after purchasing an additional 72,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

