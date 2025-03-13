Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 85,405 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.50% of QuidelOrtho worth $15,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.10.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. Equities analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuidelOrtho

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.