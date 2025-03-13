Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355,671 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Koninklijke Philips worth $33,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,138,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,859,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 186,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,622,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.886 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.29%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.