Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.40% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $19,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,082,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,603,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,268,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,994,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,852.09 on Thursday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,665.71 and a 52 week high of $2,023.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,880.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,861.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.41.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on White Mountains Insurance Group

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.