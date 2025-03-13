Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Marest Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $194.23 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $913.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,606,317.50. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

