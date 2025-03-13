Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $14,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,387,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI stock opened at $171.02 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $149.50 and a 52-week high of $180.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 48.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.09.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

