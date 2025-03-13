THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.78 and last traded at $79.05, with a volume of 330306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THO

THOR Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in THOR Industries by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 606,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,015,000 after purchasing an additional 256,149 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.