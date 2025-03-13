Tillman Hartley LLC Acquires 18,964 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 427.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9,594.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 944,060 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $92.05 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.