Tillman Hartley LLC Buys 1,026 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.9% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,862.2% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 66,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64,628 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.55.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

