Tillman Hartley LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $275.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

