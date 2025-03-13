Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91. 359,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,586,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The stock has a market cap of C$586.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.19.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray is a Canadian producer that cultivates and sells medical and recreational cannabis. In 2021, legacy Aphria acquired legacy Tilray in a reverse merger and renamed itself Tilray. The bulk of its sales are in Canada and in the international medical cannabis export market. U.S. exposure consists of CBD products through Manitoba Harvest and beer through SweetWater.

