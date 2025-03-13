Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 23750696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $600.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.34 million. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

