TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TomCo Energy (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.17) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TomCo Energy had a negative net margin of 6,760.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%.
TomCo Energy Price Performance
Shares of TomCo Energy stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 5,535,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,893,473. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.93. TomCo Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.09 ($0.00).
About TomCo Energy
