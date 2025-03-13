TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TomCo Energy (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.17) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TomCo Energy had a negative net margin of 6,760.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%.

TomCo Energy Price Performance

Shares of TomCo Energy stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 5,535,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,893,473. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.93. TomCo Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

