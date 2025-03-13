Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 13th

D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, Rigetti Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, Quantum Computing, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in developing, advancing, or commercializing quantum computing technology. These companies may work on quantum hardware, software, or supportive ecosystems, and investors often view these stocks as high-risk, high-reward opportunities given the emerging and rapidly evolving nature of the field. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 98,410,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,753,313. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,559,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,104,188. IonQ has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.80. 52,001,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,988,969. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.16. 679,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,767. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.24.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of Quantum Computing stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.72. 12,530,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,459,541. The company has a market cap of $783.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 3.26. Quantum Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTIW stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.17. 179,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

AMPG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 191,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,956. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AmpliTech Group has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -1.21.

