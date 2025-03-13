Top Toy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 13th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Dollar General, Kroger, Dollar Tree, and Burlington Stores are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, and sell toys and recreational products. These stocks can be influenced by seasonal consumer trends and changing market dynamics, making them prone to volatility. They are often viewed as part of the consumer discretionary sector, with performance tied to periods like the holiday season when demand for toys typically peaks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded down $34.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $893.07. 2,065,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.81. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $990.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $944.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,281,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,863,409. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average of $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $679.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.39. 5,099,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,151,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 1-year low of $104.03 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.62 and a 200 day moving average of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Dollar General stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,486,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,780. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DG

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.46. 4,058,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,822,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29. Kroger has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $68.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.95. 3,603,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.23. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $137.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $15.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $174.64 and a 12-month high of $298.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BURL

Read More