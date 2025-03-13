Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Toyota Industries Stock Performance
TYIDY stock opened at $84.57 on Thursday. Toyota Industries has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $105.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.06.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
