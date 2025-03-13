Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Performance

TYIDY stock opened at $84.57 on Thursday. Toyota Industries has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $105.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.06.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

