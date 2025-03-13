Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.50, but opened at $68.66. Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF shares last traded at $70.85, with a volume of 6,539,136 shares traded.
Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $443.86 million, a P/E ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 3.46.
Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.3242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
