Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.50, but opened at $68.66. Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF shares last traded at $70.85, with a volume of 6,539,136 shares traded.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $443.86 million, a P/E ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 3.46.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.3242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF ( NASDAQ:TSLQ Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

