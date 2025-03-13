Tredje AP fonden Has $19.56 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 200,709 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.



CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.



CMCSA stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.



The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.81%.





Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.



