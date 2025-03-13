Tredje AP fonden Has $59.88 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,273 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,627 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Tesla were worth $59,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,776 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52,273 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106,388 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,470 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 198,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,092,000 after acquiring an additional 118,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $248.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.29 and its 200 day moving average is $319.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $797.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.