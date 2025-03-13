Tredje AP fonden Sells 6,672 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.05% of Boston Scientific worth $70,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,205,000 after acquiring an additional 173,034 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $4,887,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $3,405,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Argus set a $130.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,329.50. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $7,086,124.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,764,033.92. The trade was a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $96.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average of $91.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

